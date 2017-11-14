Gadgets, comfort, luggage: A gift guide for travellers
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Looking to buy a holiday gift for a loved one who travels?
These gadgets and comfort items will come in handy: a universal travel adapter that converts electric current around the world, portable chargers, power strip, compression storage bags, packing cubes and ultralight nylon packing bags, a hand-held scale for weighing luggage and colorful luggage tags.
To help
A few new-ish items to consider: the trtle (TUR-tle) travel pillow, which wraps around your neck and supports your head with a rib system, and bike helmets that fold flat, like the Morpher, which is approved by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Meeting halfway: Halifax developer proposes to grow Willow Tree development
-
Watch: Hypnotic 24-hour donair cam puts a new spin on a Halifax classic
-
Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'
-
Proposed limits for THC blood level while driving 'would criminalize many': Lawyers
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.