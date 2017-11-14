Life / Travel

Gadgets, comfort, luggage: A gift guide for travellers

NEW YORK — Looking to buy a holiday gift for a loved one who travels?

These gadgets and comfort items will come in handy: a universal travel adapter that converts electric current around the world, portable chargers, power strip, compression storage bags, packing cubes and ultralight nylon packing bags, a hand-held scale for weighing luggage and colorful luggage tags.

To help travellers get some rest, consider ear plugs, eye mask, noise-cancelling headphones and a portable white noise machine.

A few new-ish items to consider: the trtle (TUR-tle) travel pillow, which wraps around your neck and supports your head with a rib system, and bike helmets that fold flat, like the Morpher, which is approved by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...