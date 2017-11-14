Maine Wildlife Park recovers from storm, closes for year
A
A
Share via Email
GRAY, Maine — Officials at a Maine park for native animals say the facility has recovered from the damage done by a heavy fall storm.
The Maine Wildlife Park had to shut down for three days due to the damage from the Oct. 30 storm. WGME-TV reports the park reopened without power for the rest of that week. Maine Wildlife Park Superintendent Curt Johnson says power was later restored.
Some of the animals at the park are not able to survive in the wild. There are more than 30 species of Maine animals in the park including bears, moose and bobcats.
The wildlife park closed for the year on Sunday. It reopens in April.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.