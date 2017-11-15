4 feet of snow possible on top of mountains around Tahoe
RENO, Nev. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning into Friday for the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe where as much as 4 feet of snow could fall on the ridge tops of the Sierra Nevada.
A high wind warning also is in effect for Reno, Carson City and much of western Nevada until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Heavy, wet snow and potentially damaging winds should begin Wednesday afternoon around Tahoe and all the major Sierra passes, including Donner Pass on I-80 west of Truckee, California where 2 to 3 feet of snow is possible. Four or more inches are forecast below 7,500 feet.
Rain is expected In the valleys around Reno, where 25 to 40 mph winds are expected to gust up to 70 mph.
Gusts up to 50 mph are expected in Fallon, Lovelock, Hawthorne and Yerington.
