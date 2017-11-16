Hawaiian Airlines holds onto top spot in on-time rankings
Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for September. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 94.0
2. Delta Air Lines 88.7
3. Alaska Airlines, 86.4
4. SkyWest Airlines, 86.1
5. United Airlines, 85.5
6. Frontier Airlines, 83.9
7. American Airlines, 82.8
8. Southwest Airlines, 82.4
9. ExpressJet, 81.0
10. Virgin America, 77.4
11. Spirit Airlines, 75.1
11. JetBlue Airways, 70.1
Total for all covered airlines: 83.6
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.
