Hawaiian Airlines holds onto top spot in on-time rankings

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for September. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 94.0 per cent

2. Delta Air Lines 88.7 per cent

3. Alaska Airlines, 86.4 per cent

4. SkyWest Airlines, 86.1 per cent

5. United Airlines, 85.5 per cent

6. Frontier Airlines, 83.9 per cent

7. American Airlines, 82.8 per cent

8. Southwest Airlines, 82.4 per cent

9. ExpressJet, 81.0 per cent

10. Virgin America, 77.4 per cent

11. Spirit Airlines, 75.1 per cent

11. JetBlue Airways, 70.1 per cent

Total for all covered airlines: 83.6 per cent

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.

