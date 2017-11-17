Celeb chef Marcus Samuelsson opens new restaurant in Newark

Life / Travel

In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo pizzas are displayed at celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson‚Äôs new restaurant, Marcus B&P, in Newark, N.J. The restaurant opened Friday, Nov. 17 in Newark‚Äôs downtown Hahne building and is seen as part of a larger comeback effort for the city. B&P stands for ‚Äúbar and provisions.‚Äù Samuelsson owns two popular restaurants in Harlem, Red Rooster and Streetbird Rotisserie. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

NEWARK, N.J. — Chef Marcus Samuelsson launched a new restaurant in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, called Marcus B&P.

B&P stands for "bar and provisions" but also draws on the Swedish concept of "back pocket," suggesting an informal, friendly spot.

The eclectic menu reflects African-American culture as well as Newark's Portuguese Ironbound neighbourhood and Samuelsson's ethnic background — born in Ethiopia, raised in Sweden. Menu items include corn bread, fried chicken, pizza, charred octopus and dorowat rigatoni. B&P also features locally made honey.

Samuelsson also owns two popular restaurants in Harlem, Red Rooster and Streetbird Rotisserie.

Marcus B&P is located in the Hahne (HAY'n) building, which reopened recently after being shuttered for decades. The building's renovation and the launch of Marcus B&P are part of a larger comeback effort for Newark.

