Lower pound boosting inbound tourism to Britain
LONDON — Many British businesses are becoming cautious as they try to gauge the impact of the country's looming departure from the European Union. But there's one industry enjoying a "Brexit bounce" — the tourism sector.
The sharp fall in the pound since last year's Brexit vote — it's down around 15
Official figures released Friday show that overseas residents made 3.9 million visits to Britain in August, up 5
The lower pound, however, makes overseas travel more expensive for the British and the figures suggest it has had an impact. The number of Britons going abroad was down 3
