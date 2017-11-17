Life / Travel

Sicilian town had long, bloody past before "Godfather" fame

A view of the side street where the home of the Riina family is, in the Sicilian town of Corleone, southern Italy, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Mafia boss Salvatore 'Toto' Riina died early Friday in a hospital while serving 26 life sentences as the mastermind of a bloody strategy to assassinate rivals as well as Italian prosecutors and law enforcement trying to bring down Cosa Nostra. (Michele Naccari/ANSA via AP)

CORLEONE, Italy — Corleone is a Sicilian medieval hill town whose bloody past began generations before "The Godfather" novels and films borrowed its name for a fictional Mafia don.

It's the birthplace of several convicted real-life Mafia bosses, among them Salvatore "Toto" Riina, the reputed "boss of bosses," who died Friday at 87 in a prison ward of a northern Italian hospital.

Corleone has witnessed recent signs of rebellion against an entrenched Mafia culture where religious pageants pay tribute to reigning mob bosses. A town square is named after anti-Mafia magistrates slain by the Cosa Nostra bombings in 1992.

But City Hall is currently run by authorities sent from Rome's Interior Ministry, after the municipal government was dissolved by government decree due to Mafia infiltration.

