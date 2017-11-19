Fire at Las Vegas hotel is confined to an electrical vault
LAS VEGAS — Authorities say an electrical fire in a downtown Las Vegas hotel has been contained to a vault, and there's minimal impact to guests and patrons.
The blaze at the D Hotel was reported to the Las Vegas Fire Department about 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
When crews arrived, firefighters found a fire contained to a second-floor electrical vault in the engineering portion of the hotel.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that one security guard was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation was later released.
No other injuries were reported.
Hotel officials say the electrical vault is housed in an area inaccessible to guests.
They say the vault was specially designed to withhold any electrical shorts or fires that might occur.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com
