Life / Travel

Hotels, tours, travel agencies promising Cyber Monday deals

NEW YORK — Hoping for some Cyber Monday deals in the travel world? Hotels, tour companies, travel agencies, booking sites and destinations are promising bargains.

Some deals run only on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, or on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, which is sometimes called "Travel Deal Tuesday."

Other deals are being offered in the week leading up to Cyber Monday. And some promotions run from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday or through Travel Deal Tuesday.

But beware of restrictions. Often deals are nonrefundable or have blackout dates putting popular holiday weeks out of contention. Or they may require last-minute or off-season stays, or have a very limited window for when the trip can be taken.

Among the travel providers promising deals: American Express, Liberty Travel and Hotels.com.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...