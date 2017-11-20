Hotels, tours, travel agencies promising Cyber Monday deals
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Hoping for some Cyber Monday deals in the travel world? Hotels, tour companies, travel agencies, booking sites and destinations are promising bargains.
Some deals run only on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, or on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, which is sometimes called "Travel Deal Tuesday."
Other deals are being offered in the week leading up to Cyber Monday. And some promotions run from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday or through Travel Deal Tuesday.
But beware of restrictions. Often deals are nonrefundable or have blackout dates putting popular holiday weeks out of contention. Or they may require last-minute or
Among the travel providers promising deals: American Express, Liberty Travel and Hotels.com.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.