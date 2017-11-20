NYC launches new tourism campaign: True York City
NEW YORK — The tourism agency NYC & Company on Monday launched a new campaign called "True York City" designed to promote iconic attractions as well as unique experiences,
The $15 million marketing campaign in the U.S. and 16 other countries will use the phrase "Famous Original New York City" on billboards, ads, Instagram and other social media.
The campaign invites locals and visitors to share why they love the city using the hashtag #TrueYorkCity.
NYC & Company CEO Fred Dixon said the campaign encourages
New York City hosted 60.5 million visitors in 2016.
