Restaurant owners finding strong appetites in Detroit
DETROIT — A resurgent downtown Detroit has become somewhat of a magnet for small startup companies, corporate headquarters and even fine cuisine.
A Pittsburgh-based company that develops and manages food halls is eyeing the Motor City as one of the newest locations for the trendy food service concept.
The Galley Group provides kitchen space for chefs and is scouting spots in the downtown business district and Midtown and Corktown
The Greektown area long had been Detroit's entertainment destination, but central downtown has become home to upscale restaurants like Joe Muer Seafood and national chains like the Hard Rock Cafe, Texas de Brazil steakhouse, Shake Shack and Wahlburgers.
