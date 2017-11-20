Tree from central New York to be displayed outside Capitol
ALBANY, N.Y. — Workers are cutting down the second of two trees that will be on display outside the New York
The 40-foot-tall blue spruce being cut down in Rome on Monday will be displayed at the park on the east side of the Capitol.
A 50-foot-tall blue spruce was cut down Thursday in an Albany suburb and transported to the Empire State Plaza.
Lights on both donated trees will be turned on during a celebration on Dec. 3.
