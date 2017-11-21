Allegiant and union agree on contract for flight attendants
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — Flight attendants at Allegiant Air will vote on a
The Transport Workers Union said Tuesday that a tentative agreement with Allegiant raises flight attendants' pay by up to 33
Allegiant
A ratification vote is expected by the end of the year. The Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier has about 1,150 flight attendants.
The same group overwhelmingly voted down a tentative agreement last year. Allegiant's pilots approved their first union contract last year, following three years of negotiations.
Most Popular
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.