American Airlines ends service to northwest Arizona airport

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — American Airlines will end service to and from the Laughlin-Bullhead City airport next year after airline officials say the ridership was lacklustre .

Today's News-Herald reports the non-stop flights from the northwestern Arizona airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will end in February, a year after the airline began offering the daily service.

Airline spokeswoman Nichelle Tait says each flight of the 70-passenger jet needed to be at least 75 per cent full, but the ridership failed to reach that mark.

John Hastings, who is the president of the Mohave County Airport Authority Inc., says it's devastating to see this service go away, but there were just not enough people using it. Hastings worked for nearly two decades on bringing a major air carrier to the airport.

