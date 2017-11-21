Swiss team to train at Sugarbush Tuesday
WARREN, Vt. — Sugarbush Resort says the Swiss Alpine National Team will be training at the ski area ahead of the women's World Cup at Killington this weekend.
Sugarbush says the team is expected to train on Tuesday morning at Lincoln Peak.
The resort, which has limited early season terrain, says it will delay its opening to the public until 10 a.m.
The World Cup slalom and giant slalom races will be held Saturday and Sunday at Killington.
