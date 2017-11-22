2 Carnival ships to swap Galveston, New Orleans home ports
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line plans to swap ships between Galveston and New Orleans to increase both ports' capacity for short-term cruises starting in 2019.
The Miami-based company says the 3,646-passenger Carnival Dream will move from New Orleans to Galveston, increasing the Texas port's capacity for 4- and 5-day cruises by 22
At the same time, the 2,974-passenger Carnival Valor will move from Galveston to New Orleans. The cruise line said in a news release last week that will increase New Orleans' short-term cruise capacity by 10
Both changes are scheduled in May 2019. Carnival says it expects three ships homeported at Galveston to carry 645,000 passengers a year, with two at New Orleans carrying nearly 400,000 passengers a year.
Most Popular
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.