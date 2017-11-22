Alaska's largest airports implement new security procedures
A
A
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — New screening procedures are in place for carry-on baggage at Alaska's largest airports.
KTUU-TV reports the Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday announced that passengers will be required to place all electronics larger than a cellphone in x-ray bins. Previous procedures only required laptop computers to be placed in the bins.
International airports in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau are already using the new procedure and every airport statewide is expected to follow suit by mid-December.
The Department of Homeland Security earlier this summer announced the procedure changes, which will be implemented at every airport in the country by next spring.
Administration spokeswoman Lorie Dankers says the new protocol is part of a larger effort to stay ahead of the "evolving threat against the aviation system worldwide."
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.