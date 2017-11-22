Southwest says flights not affected by fire at call centre
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines says it is re-routing calls to reservations after a boiler-room fire at a Chicago facility.
An airline spokesman said Wednesday that no one was injured and the midmorning fire did not affect flights on the busy travel day before Thanksgiving.
The fire was reported in a boiler room in the call
The spokesman says workers were evacuated and Southwest hopes they are able to return to work Thursday. The airline has several other call
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.