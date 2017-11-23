Ice skating, holiday market return to Boston City Hall Plaza
Boston's City Hall Plaza is transforming once again into a winter wonderland.
The city is opening a slew of winter activities on the expansive brick plaza Friday. The highlights include an outdoor skating path, holiday shopping market, Christmas tree maze, Santa house, Bavarian village, live performances and other attractions.
It's the second year for the seasonal space, part of the city's broader efforts to revive the plaza.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says last year's success shows the potential for City Hall Plaza to serve as a holiday destination. Officials estimate more than 300,000 people visited "Boston Winter" last year.
The winter space will be open seven days a week. The holiday market and related attractions will run through Dec. 31. The outdoor skating path will remain open through February.
