Medical transport plane crashes, report of engine fire
A
A
Share via Email
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A Maine hospital says authorities are investigating after a medical transport plane with a patient, paramedic and nurse crash-landed at the end of a runway.
All three passengers and the pilot were taken to the hospital's emergency department for evaluation. Names and conditions of the four people onboard weren't immediately available.
Aroostook Medical Center officials said in a news release the plane crashed at the Northern Maine Regional Airport in Presque Isle at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The hospital says early reports indicate the plane experienced an engine fire after takeoff and was trying to return to the airport when it lost power and landed short of the runway.
The plane is one of two contracted by the hospital to transport patients.
Most Popular
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150
-
'Absolute rubbish': College students dismayed by post-strike workload, $500 refund
-
Where Lenehan went wrong: Crown argues judge erred in controversial cabbie decision
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.