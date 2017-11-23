Police investigate suspicious package at Seattle airport
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a suspicious package at Seattle's airport.
The Sea-Tac Airport says the bomb squad is on scene and a safe perimeter has been established around an item in the ticketing level.
The airport tweeted that a small area is closed including one of the security checkpoints.
No flights have been affected and all ticketing counters remain open.
