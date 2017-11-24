New Mexico waives day-use fee to visit state parks Friday
SANTA FE, N.M. — Fees for visiting New Mexico state parks are being waived Friday as officials encourage people to spend more time outdoors.
Officials say the $5 day-use fees for all 34 state parks are being waived.
