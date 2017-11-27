Life / Travel

Dallas-Fort Worth airport gets federal money for runway work

FORT WORTH, Texas — Officials at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport plan to use about $52 million in federal aid for runway and lighting improvements next year.

Airport officials said Monday that $49.5 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration will be spent improving the airport's busiest runway for arrivals.

The runway will be closed for about four months while crews replace a 6,000-foot stretch of concrete and install pavement sensors to measure weather effects.

Officials say DFW's six other runways will allow them to run a full schedule of flights without causing significant delays.

Another $2.6 million will help pay to upgrade lighting on the ramp areas where planes pull up to terminals.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...