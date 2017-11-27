Dallas-Fort Worth airport gets federal money for runway work
A
A
Share via Email
FORT WORTH, Texas — Officials at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport plan to use about $52 million in federal aid for runway and lighting improvements next year.
Airport officials said Monday that $49.5 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration will be spent improving the airport's busiest runway for arrivals.
The runway will be closed for about four months while crews replace a 6,000-foot stretch of concrete and install pavement sensors to measure weather effects.
Officials say DFW's six other runways will allow them to run a full schedule of flights without causing significant delays.
Another $2.6 million will help pay to upgrade lighting on the ramp areas where planes pull up to terminals.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.