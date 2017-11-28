Billionaire's massive yacht turned away at Molokai harbour
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — A billionaire was blocked from docking at a Molokai
Hawaii News Now reports a group of residents and activists told the vessel's crew on Friday that they were not welcome on Molokai, an island just northwest of Maui.
The $195 million yacht is owned by billionaire tech investor Yuri Milner.
Hawaii activist Loretta Ritte said residents have nothing against visitors. She says those who gathered at the
Walter Ritte said "anyone with that kind of money to buy such a cruise ship could come" to Molokai "and take control of the whole island."
The activists said Milner and his crew turned around and headed toward Maui.
___
Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.