Southwest customers face more problems on airline website
A
A
Share via Email
DALLAS — For a second straight day customers of Southwest Airlines are running into problems when trying to manage reservations on the airline's
Southwest posted an apology Tuesday to customers who were having difficulty on the
Some customers say on Twitter that they're unable to check in online for flights.
Southwest representatives are not commenting immediately, but on Monday a spokeswoman blamed difficulties in making or changing reservations on a problem with the airline's new reservation system, which uses information technology from Madrid-based Amadeus IT Group.
Amadeus representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this year Southwest became the first of the four biggest U.S. airlines to use Amadeus's reservations-system platform, called Altea.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The wait is over: St. Margaret's Bay Road to reopen this week after delays
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
Officer testifies finding body in brush at second-degree murder trial
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.