Ice baths, tape and M&Ms: Secrets of the Rockettes revealed
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Everyone knows about the Rockettes' high kicks, but do you know how many calories each burns? Would you believe 1,000 calories per show?
What do they snack on? M&Ms and fruit and popcorn. What's the best place to be in their famous kick line? It turns out it makes no difference. How many high kicks do they do per show? A mind-boggling 3,000.
Two veterans of the Christmas show revealed all the backstage secrets, including how they manage to look the same height when they're not. Turns out that's a bit of an optical illusion: They put the taller women in the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.