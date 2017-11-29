NY launches mobile app for Thruway travel

ALBANY, N.Y. — Just in time for the holidays, New York state is launching a mobile app to help motorists navigate the state Thruway.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced the new program earlier this month. Available for free on iPhone and Android mobile devices, the app provides users with real-time traffic information as well as resources about services along the Thruway. It also has an option allowing motorists to report problems along the highway.

Its launch comes right during the Thanksgiving-Christmas holiday season, typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year on the 570-mile ( 917-kilometre ) long Thruway.