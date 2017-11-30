Life / Travel

Hawaii travellers, visitor spending climb in October

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Tourism Authority says the number of visitors to the state rose nearly 3 per cent in October compared to the year before.

The state tourism agency said Thursday spending by travellers topped $1.3 billion during the month. That's an increase of more than 4 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The number of visitors exceeded 730,000.

The U.S. mainland and Japan both sent more tourists to the islands. But the U.S. East Coast had the biggest gains.

Visitors from the eastern part of the mainland jumped almost 8 per cent . And they spent 13 per cent more while in the state. CEO George Szigeti credited the agency's work to boost travel demand from New York City and nearby areas for the increase.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...