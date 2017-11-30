Hawaii travellers, visitor spending climb in October

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Tourism Authority says the number of visitors to the state rose nearly 3 per cent in October compared to the year before.

The state tourism agency said Thursday spending by travellers topped $1.3 billion during the month. That's an increase of more than 4 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The number of visitors exceeded 730,000.

The U.S. mainland and Japan both sent more tourists to the islands. But the U.S. East Coast had the biggest gains.