Trump expected to shrink 2 Utah monuments by two-thirds

WASHINGTON — Newly leaked documents show President Donald Trump will announce plans to shrink two sprawling Utah national monuments by nearly two-thirds.
Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that Trump plans to shrink Bears Ears National Monument by nearly 85
Trump has told Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch and other officials that he will follow the recommendation of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to shrink both monuments.
The Washington Post first reported on the documents.
