Visits to Katahdin Woods quadruple from last year's season

PENOBSCOT, Maine — Maine's Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is likely to draw nearly 15,000 visitors by the end of the year — four times the number of people who visited during an abbreviated first season.

Superintendent Tim Hudson says 7,162 vehicles visited the area for the year as of Saturday, and Hudson says he conservatively estimates the vehicles carried a total of two people each — a total of 14,323 visitors.

The Bangor Daily News reports the monument only drew 1,762 vehicles last year, plus an additional 1,215 vehicles after then-President Barack Obama issued an executive order designating Katahdin Woods as a national monument.

President Donald Trump has ordered a review of 27 national monuments, including Katahdin Woods.

