EasyJet reroutes Thessaloniki flights due to runway works

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Budget airline easyJet says runway maintenance work at the airport in Greece's second city of Thessaloniki is forcing it to reroute passengers through alternative airports until Dec. 21 at least.

An easyJet statement says Thessaloniki flights will be operated through Athens airport until Dec. 6, and Kavala airport from Dec. 7-21. Bus links will be provided for Thessaloniki passengers.

Thessaloniki airport's main runway is undergoing maintenance work, handled by the Greek government, through March 2018. The airline said Friday Thessaloniki's temporary runway poses risks "not acceptable" to easyJet.