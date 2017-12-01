NY to build welcome centre in Thousand Islands

COLLINS LANDING, N.Y. — New York state is building a new welcome centre in the Thousand Islands.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the project on Thursday. The facility will be built near the Thousand Islands Bridge in Collins Landing. It will serve motorists and tourists heading to the picturesque region around the St. Lawrence River as well as promoting local visitor attractions and products.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says it's one of 11 welcome centres being built around the state.