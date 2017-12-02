Light Up NOLA Arts Fete to illuminate downtown Dec 6-9

NEW ORLEANS — Lights will turn a Greek Revival building in New Orleans into a canvas for animations highlighting celebrations in Mexico and New Orleans. Digital sculptures and video-mapping projections on Lafayette Square and a nearby street also will be part of the city's fourth Light Up NOLA Arts Fete (FET), or LUNA Fete for short.

The four-day festival opens Wednesday evening and kicks off New Orleans' tricentennial.

LUNA Fete was conceived as a five-year series ending next year, but the Arts Council New Orleans is now thinking longer.

President and CEO Nick Stillman says it's become part of the city's cultural life.