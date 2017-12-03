Bali volcano emits wispy plume of steam, flights resume
KARANGASEM, Indonesia — Gushing ash from Bali's Mount Agung volcano has dissipated into a wispy plume of steam, and Australian airlines that
Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said Monday the volcano remains at its highest alert level but most of Bali is safe for tourists.
The exclusion zone around the volcano still extends 10
Airlines Jetstar and Virgin Australia, which
Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded when ash closed the Bali international airport for nearly three days last week.
