NAACP lauds American Airlines but keeps travel advisory
DALLAS — Civil-rights activists are praising American Airlines' plan to train employees to counteract bias in treating passengers, but the NAACP is still warning African-Americans about flying on the airline.
The NAACP has not lifted the October "travel advisory" it issued after what it called a pattern of disturbing incidents involving African-American passengers on American.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson says the group wants to ensure American follows through on promises.
CEO Doug Parker has defended the airline, but after a meeting last week with officials from the NAACP and other groups, American outlined a four-part plan including "implicit-bias" training for all 120,000 employees next year.
Ajmel Quereshi, a lawyer for the NAACP Legal
