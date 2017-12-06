Axes and ales: West Virginia deli to add axe throwing, beer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A sandwich shop in West Virginia's capital plans to expand next week to add craft beer and
Chadrick Harper, owner of the Lucky Dill Deli, tells WSAZ-TV the addition will be called "Axes and Ales" and will allow customers to hurl real axes into a wooden target.
Starting Dec. 14, the Charleston business expects to have five
There are rules.
You have to be 21 to play and get safety training. It costs $40 to reserve one court, separated from others by Plexiglas dividers, for one hour. Up to four can play.
A projector displays the target, tells people when to throw and when to pull an
Information from: WSAZ-TV, http://www.wsaz.com
