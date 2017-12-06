Egypt moves ancient gate to new museum
CAIRO — Egypt's Antiquities Ministry says it has moved a gate dating back nearly 3,000 years from north Cairo to a new museum near the famed pyramids in Giza.
Wednesday's statement says the gate is made from pink granite and bears royal cartouches referring to Amenemhat I, the first king of the 12th dynasty of ancient Egypt.
The gate will undergo restoration and be put on display in the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is set to be partially opened in 2018.
The new museum holds thousands of ancient Egyptian artifacts, including many belonging to the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun, better known as King Tut.
