The Latest: Judges hear arguments in travel ban challenge

SEATTLE — The Latest on legal challenges to President Donald Trump's travel restrictions (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals say they'll rule "as soon as practical" on the state of Hawaii's legal challenge to President Donald Trump's latest travel restrictions.

Judges Ronald Gould, Richard Paez and Michael Hawkins — who ruled against an earlier version of the travel ban — heard arguments Wednesday in Seattle.

The hearing came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the restrictions to take effect pending decisions by the 9th and 4th Circuits.

Justice Department lawyer Hashim Mooppan insisted to the court that the restrictions fall well within the president's powers.

Arguing for Hawaii, former Solicitor General Neal Katyal urged the judges to strike down Trump's order. Katyal said the administration had not made a required finding that the entry of people from six Muslim-majority nations would be detrimental to the U.S.

___

2 p.m.

Arguments over the legality of President Donald Trump's latest travel ban are under way at a federal appeals court in Seattle, after about 100 people gathered outside to protest the restrictions on travellers from six mostly Muslim nations.

Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judges Ronald Gould, Richard Paez and Michael Hawkins are hearing arguments in Hawaii's challenge to the latest version of the travel ban.

The hearing comes two days after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow the restrictions to take effect pending legal challenges in the 9th and 4th Circuits.

The same 9th Circuit panel unanimously ruled against Trump's second travel ban.

___

2:20 a.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision allowing President Donald Trump's third travel ban to take effect — at least for now — has intensified the attention on a legal showdown before three judges in Seattle who have previously been cool to the administration's efforts.

Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judges Ronald Gould, Richard Paez and Michael Hawkins are scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday afternoon in Hawaii's challenge to the latest version of the travel ban. The same panel unanimously ruled against Trump's second travel ban.

While the third travel ban had been partially blocked by courts in Hawaii and Maryland, the Supreme Court on Monday stepped in and lifted those orders pending the outcome of legal challenges in the 9th and 4th Circuit appeals courts.