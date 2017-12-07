Life / Travel

State fair seeks to maximize use of planned expo centre

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse could end up hosting more events year-round.

The state said Wednesday that it's seeking a private company to book events at the fairgrounds and its planned expo centre starting next summer.

Construction of the 136,000-square-foot expo centre is expected to begin this month.

The state's request for proposals seeks a contractor that would book at least 20 events in the expo centre by the end of 2019. Three of those events would also have to use other fairground facilities.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...