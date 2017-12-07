Vail Resorts plans improvements at Canada's Whistler
A
A
Share via Email
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Vail Resorts says it will invest $52 million in improvements at Canada's Whistler Blackcomb resort.
The Vail Daily reports the company will build a 10-passenger gondola and new lifts at the ski resort, North America's biggest and busiest.
Vail Resorts' Thursday announcement came as it reported a $28.4 million net loss for its first quarter. That compares to a $62.2 million loss for the same quarter last year.
Vail commonly posts a loss for the quarter because its resorts aren't operating for most of the period. Its fiscal year runs Aug. 1 to July 31.
Vail has 13 ski areas, all of them destination resorts courting overnight guests.
___
Information from: Vail Daily, http://www.vaildaily.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Black in Halifax: El Jones on speaking up, and those who ruthlessly harass her
-
Check your numbers: Two lottery tickets worth $1.75 million each sold in Nova Scotia
-
Vicky Mochama: Treatment of Liberal MP is precisely why women don't report
-
Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island both set legal age for marijuana use at 19
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.