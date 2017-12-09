1 man dies, another injured climbing Greece's Mount Olympus
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police say one man has died and another was slightly injured as they attempted to climb Mount Olympus, Greece's highest mountain.
The accident happened Saturday afternoon about 2,000
The fire service said one climber, a 26-year-old Greek man, fell 200
His companion, a 25-year-old man, didn't fall as deeply and only has slight injuries.
The fire service said the mountain trail was packed with icy snow due to low temperatures.
