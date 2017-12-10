Life / Travel

Snow disrupts road, air travel in England and north Wales

A postman delivers mail while seeming to deny the cold weather by wearing a pair of shorts, in Stalybridge, Manchester, in England, Saturday Dec. 9, 2017. A cold front has bought snow and ice to many parts of England, with predictable disruption to the roads and some forecasters warning that communities could be cut off as temperatures plummet. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

LONDON — Snow is causing road and travel disruptions across central England and northern Wales, grounding flights, shutting down roads and causing traffic accidents.

Birmingham Airport suspended flights as a runway was cleared and the M1 motorway — the main highway between London and northeast England — was partially closed in Leicestershire.

Police in Wales warned against all but the most essential travel amid persistent snowfall that is forecast to last throughout the day.

The Met Office warned of wind and rain for London and southern England, with gusts of up to 70 mph (110 kph) predicted. Parts of the British capital saw snow Sunday morning.

