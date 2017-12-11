Menorah lightings planned around the world for Hanukkah
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Public menorah lightings for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah are planned around the world in locations ranging from ski towns and Caribbean islands to famous landmarks and sports arenas.
Hanukkah begins Tuesday night and lasts for eight days.
If you're
Celebrations in Vail, Colorado, will include menorahs made from skis. In New Mexico, organizers hope to create a one-of-a-kind menorah made from hot-air balloons on Dec. 17 in Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park, which hosts the International Balloon Fiesta each October. Vacationers in destinations like Cancun, Mexico, and Aruba will also have menorah lightings to attend, along with one in Curacao, home to the oldest synagogue in the Western Hemisphere dating to 1732.
Many ceremonies will take place in front of landmarks, including the White House in Washington, D.C., Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Kremlin in Moscow and Germany's Brandenburg Gate. London's Trafalgar Square will host a 30-foot (9-meter) menorah outfitted with specially designed environmentally friendly bulbs, commissioned by the London Climate Change Agency.
The world's largest menorah, standing 36 feet high (11
Sports arenas are also hosting Hanukkah events, including the NBA arenas of the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks; the NHL arenas of the Arizona Coyotes, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets; and the NFL stadium of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thousands of people are expected Dec. 18 for a Hanukkah concert and menorah lighting at Gulfstream Park, the horse racing track in Hallandale Beach, Florida, near Miami.
Elsewhere around the world, events are expected in countries ranging from Australia to Laos to Uganda to Argentina.
Listings by location may be found at http://www.Chabad.org/HanukkahEvents .
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Already hurting enough': Pain patient challenges plan to tax medical marijuana
-
Halifax police ticket pedestrian who was struck by car at unlit crosswalk
-
Robbery victim turns bear spray onto suspect in purse theft: Halifax police
-
Brawl outside Cole Harbour sports bar ends in stabbing: Halifax police
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.