Tribes decry proposal for co-management of Utah monument

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, protesters gather outside of the Utah State Capitol where President Donald Trump speaks to local representatives in Salt Lake City. President Donald Trump's decision to drastically reduce and break up a national monument in Utah wasn't the only blow Native American tribes say they were dealt last week. The proclamation Trump signed changes the makeup of a tribal advisory commission for Bears Ears National Monument. It adds a San Juan County, Utah, commissioner who supported peeling back protections for the land. (Benjamin Zack/Standard-Examiner via AP, file)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — President Donald Trump's decision to drastically reduce and break up a national monument in Utah wasn't the only blow Native American tribes say they were dealt last week.

The president's proclamation on Bears Ears National Monument changes the makeup of a tribal advisory commission for the land. It adds a San Juan County, Utah, commissioner who supported peeling back protections for the monument.

The new commissioner — now Rebecca Benally — will have the same authority as the other members. All five others represent tribes.

Federal legislation also would create tribal co-management councils. The proposal by Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis excludes tribes outside Utah and lets the president hand-select most members.

The Utah congressional delegation sees the changes as unifying forces.

Tribes say they're another example of Native Americans being told what's good for them.

