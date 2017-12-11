Tribes decry proposal for co-management of Utah monument
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — President Donald Trump's decision to drastically reduce and break up a national monument in Utah wasn't the only blow Native American tribes say they were dealt last week.
The president's proclamation on Bears Ears National Monument changes the makeup of a tribal advisory commission for the land. It adds a San Juan County, Utah, commissioner who supported peeling back protections for the monument.
The new commissioner — now Rebecca Benally — will have the same authority as the other members. All five others represent tribes.
Federal legislation also would create tribal co-management councils. The proposal by Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis excludes tribes outside Utah and lets the president hand-select most members.
The Utah congressional delegation sees the changes as unifying forces.
Tribes say they're another example of Native Americans being told what's good for them.
