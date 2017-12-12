Eugene Airport services 1M passengers in 2017, breaks record
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has surpassed 1 million annual passengers in 2017, the airport's first time doing so.
The Register-Guard reports that officials announced the milestone on Monday.
The city-owned facility had inched close to the 1 million mark in 2016 but fell short.
A robust economy and added flights have contributed to the airport breaking annual passenger numbers for seven consecutive years.
Last year, 18.3 million people arrived or departed from Portland's airport.
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com
