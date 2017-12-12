Officials: Roads through national forests covered with snow
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The United States Forest Service says motorists
A news release from the forest service says although temperatures have risen above freezing and snow has melted from most paved streets, the national forest roads are mostly unpaved and unplowed. Officials say while gates may be open, drivers should not assume that roads are safe for travel.
The forest service also said it may be several days before forest staff is able to safely assess road conditions. Also, motorists are advised that snow and ice could create fallen trees and limbs that could block roads. The freeze-thaw cycle can loosen rocks that can roll onto roads.
