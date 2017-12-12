Life / Travel

OneJet to offer 2 daily round trips between Albany, Buffalo

ALBANY, N.Y. — An airline startup will offer nonstop flights between Albany and Buffalo beginning Feb. 1.

OneJet will fly 30-passenger regional jets with fares ranging from $150 to $170 each way. It's targeting business travellers , with 50-minute gate-to-gate flights. There will be two daily round trips on weekdays. Ticket sales begin on Jan. 9.

Albany lost its nonstop service to Buffalo in 2010, when a turboprop made one daily round trip.

Driving to Buffalo from Albany takes more than four hours on the Thruway, and the train takes more than five hours.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...