OneJet to offer 2 daily round trips between Albany, Buffalo
ALBANY, N.Y. — An airline startup will offer nonstop flights between Albany and Buffalo beginning Feb. 1.
OneJet will fly 30-passenger regional jets with fares ranging from $150 to $170 each way. It's targeting business
Albany lost its nonstop service to Buffalo in 2010, when a turboprop made one daily round trip.
Driving to Buffalo from Albany takes more than four hours on the Thruway, and the train takes more than five hours.
