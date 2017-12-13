Collision in Switzerland's Gotthard road tunnel kills 2
BERLIN — Police say a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Switzerland's Gotthard Tunnel has left two people dead and forced the temporary closure of the tunnel, a key transit route through the Alps.
Police in the Uri canton (state) said the car, which was on the wrong side of the road, collided with the truck about 5
The tunnel was closed following the crash. Swiss authorities said it was expected to remain closed until at least mid-afternoon and recommended that drivers make a lengthy detour via the San Bernardino route, which runs further to the east.
