Hawaii tourism officials fined, accused of travel upgrades
HONOLULU — A Hawaii ethics commission has fined four tourism officials for allegations that they violated state code by accepting and soliciting travel upgrades for business trips.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that among the four accused officials is Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO George Szigeti.
The officials have been fined more than $12,000 total.
State rules require employees to travel by coach class when on state business. Szigeti and the others are accused of free upgrades on international flights while
Szigeti acknowledged that he accepted "courtesy upgrades" to business class twice from Japan Airlines when
