Blue Ridge Parkway reopens in Asheville corridor after snow
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened in the Asheville corridor, one week after a snowstorm shut the route in North Carolina.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the National Park Service says the parkway is now open from milepost 375 at Bull Gap to Milepost 384. The Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center and the Folk Art Center in Asheville are also open.
However, the parkway from Asheville south to the terminus at Milepost 469 in Cherokee and north to the Virginia line is closed to vehicles. Mount Mitchell State Park and N.C. 128 are also closed.
When the parkway is closed due to snow and ice, visitors can still access the parkway by foot or bicycle. However, they must park their cars away from the gates to allow passage of emergency vehicles.
Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com
